(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Voters are making their way to polling places today as they cast their ballots to choose the commonwealth’s next governor, US senator, US representative and other state positions.

Polls are open today until 8 p.m. Ballots — in-person, mail-in, or absentee — must be either cast at polling places (in-person) or delivered (mail-in and absentee) to the Erie County Elections Office by 8 p.m.

The Erie County Elections Office is located at the Erie County Courthouse, 140 W. Sixth St. Room 112 in Erie. A ballot drop box is located outside the Erie County Courthouse.

Polling places are scattered throughout the county. Each voter has an assigned polling place. To figure out your polling place, look on your voter registration card. If you are unable to find your card, you can figure out your polling place by looking up your voter registration information online.

As of Nov. 7, The Erie County Board of Elections had approved two resolutions allowing voters to “cure” their mail-in or absentee ballots with either undated/wrong date on declaration envelops, with ballot envelops missing a privacy envelope or with missing a signature.

To cure a ballot, voters can go to the county Elections Office until 8 p.m. today. Voters who cannot travel to the office due to a disability can authorize a “designated agent” to pick up a replacement ballot and return the completed ballot. They’ll need to first complete a designated agent form.

Or voters can choose to cast a provisional ballot on Election Day. To cast a provisional ballot, go to your regular polling place. Request a provisional ballot. The ballot will be returned to poll workers rather than being scanned at the polling place. Provisional ballots will be researched and processed during the Return Board process on Friday, Nov. 11.