(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Believe it or not, it’s Dec. 1, and with the flip of the calendar page comes the return of Presque Isle Lights.

The free holiday lights event is celebrating its third year. Residents can take a calm drive through Presque Isle State Park (301 Peninsula Dr., Erie) to take in the festive display that was installed throughout the park by Penelec and dozens of volunteers from the Presque Isle Partnership. Lights have been strung along roofs, windows, trees, pillars and anywhere else lights can be affixed.

The lights can be seen at the interpretive center, the ranger station, the Waterworks picnic shelters, the lighthouse, and lagoons — places where electricity is available. Hot chocolate is available for $2 on Fridays and Saturdays in the 4th parking lot after entering Presque Isle State Park.

Lights come on at 6 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday during the month of December. The exception is Thursday through Friday on the weekends of Dec. 22-23 and Dec. 29-30. Drivers can enter the park until gates close at 9 p.m.

While the lights are free to enjoy, a $5 donation will get a Pipi the Frog button. On the back of the button is a number. That number can be registered for a chance to win a $1,000 Country Fair gas card. That drawing will be held on Jan. 4. Donations can be made at the second parking lot within Presque Isle State Park.