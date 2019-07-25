Erie’s art community celebrates the past, present and future Wednesday night.

The Francis T. Schanz 20th annual NPAA Scholarship Exhibition was held at the Ambassador Conference Center. Dozens of original works were on display, with seven being won during the art lottery which is always a highlight. Five scholarships were awarded to students this year. Stephanie and Steve Wood won this year’s Evelyn Askey Lifetime Achievement Award. Askey was the first person to join the Wood’s art co-op, which became the Bayfront Gallery.

JET 24 and FOX 66 anchor, Sean Lafferty, emceed the event for a second year.