(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two dozen Erie County beaches and water access areas are now deemed hazardous to dogs due to harmful algal blooms.

The Erie County Department of Health website notes that “harmful algal blooms” are a misnomer — it is not algae, but rather a bacteria that acts like algae. It can be seen on the surface of the water in colors like blue, green, white, brown or red. The algal blooms produce toxins.

There are three separate thresholds for HAB toxin levels — a dog safety threshold, a human advisory threshold, and a human restriction advisory.

Dogs have specific warnings because their threshold is lower than people. They ingest water when they swim, and they lick their fur when they get out of the water making them more susceptible to higher doses of the harmful bacteria.

Weekly testing is performed by the Regional Science Consortium and reported to the county health department.

The Erie County Department of Health beach water testing results map is available online. As of Sept. 15, 24 beaches/areas in Erie County have HAB toxin levels that are hazardous to dogs.

At Presque Isle State Park, Vista 3, Sturgeon Bay, Ferry Slip, Marina, Niagara Boat Launch, Horseshoe Pond, Boater’s Beach, Perry Monument, Beach 1 West Extension (Zone 1), Beach 6 (Zone 2), Mill Road Beach (Zone 3), Beach 9 (Zone 4), Beach 11 (Zone 5), and Beach 2 (Zone 6) currently are all deemed hazardous to dogs.

On Presque Isle Bay, the Erie Yacht Club, Liberty Park, Dobbins Landing, and South Pier are hazardous to dogs.

Other areas on Lake Erie that are hazardous to dogs include Avonia Beach, Freeport Beach and Lake Cliff.

Smith Reservoir, Grahamville Reservoir and Eaton Reservoir are all deemed hazardous to dogs as well.