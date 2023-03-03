BALLSTON SPA, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A moment of silence before 25 bells rang out at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, to mark the 25 years U-Albany student Suzanne Lyall has been missing.

Dozens of people came out to the factory in Ballston Spa to remember Suzanne Lyall. The Factory’s Assistant Manager, Michael DeFilippo, says he wanted to do something impactful for the family.

“It’s something really unique and beneficial for the entire family. I think it’s not so cookie cutter, it’s something that’s genuine to the experience,” said DeFilippo.

On March 2, 1998, 19-year-old Suzanne left work from Crossgates Mall shortly after 9 p.m., taking the bus back to school. Her boyfriend called her parents the next day to say she never made it back to her room.

After all these years, Mary Lyall relies on one thing to keep her going.

“Hoping I find Susie before I’m not here anymore. So, that’s it. I just hope,” said Lyall.

A lead in the case took police to a Stewart’s Shop where her atm card was used the day after her disappearance. Unfortunately, no cameras were pointed at the ATM, and no one could be seen using the machine.

While keeping their daughter’s case in the public over the last 25 years, Lyall’s parents also providing support to other families with missing loved ones.

In 2001, the family established the Center for Hope pushing for changes to campus security in New York state. And on the federal level, Suzanne’s Law in 2003 raised the age someone is considered a missing child from 18 to 21.

Lyall’s father has since passed away, yet Mary Lyall continues the search for their daughter.

“Challenging is, losing my husband. Because he was the drive. Basically, he was the one that kept me going,” said Lyall.

Mary Lyall received a proclamation from the state for her tireless work in helping families with missing loved ones.

“Because sometimes when you have somebody who understands what they’re going through, they’re really grateful to have that kind of resolve,” said Lyall.

Suzanne and every missing person in New York State are remembered at a memorial near the New York State Museum. The Lyalls are instrumental in helping create this Missing Persons Remembrance with an eternal flame. Just like a mother’s hope that Suzanne will be found, it too burns eternal.