26 Shirts releases special edition Bills t-shirt for a good cause

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Bills fans who love that Bills pump-up video can now have a shirt with one of the sayings from it, while also helping a good cause.

26 Shirts Founder Del Reid unveiled this new shirt design, with the saying “Mount Up.”

It’s from good morning football host Kyle Brandt’s pump-up video, which the Bills released on social media before last weekend’s divisional playoff game against the Ravens.

The video has become a fan favorite, and it even played on the jumbotron at the game last Saturday.

For every shirt purchased, $8,000 will be donated to the “Little Portion Friary”, which is a local homeless shelter.

The design is available online through January 26.