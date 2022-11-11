WAUKESHA, Wis. (WXIN) — More than 300,000 portable generators are being recalled over amputation and crushing risks.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves 6500-watt and 8000-watt Generac, HomeLink and DR brands of portable generators. They were sold at major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online.

Generac Power Systems owns the DR and Homelink brands.

The CPSC says the recalled generators have gasoline-powered engines that are used to generate electricity for use as backup power. The portable generators have two wheels and one “U-shaped, two-grip, flip-up pin-lock handle” to help move the generator.

The generators were initially recalled in July 2021 after Generac received eight reports of injuries. Since then, the company has received a new total of 37 reported injuries, including 24 reports of finger amputations and five reports of finger crushing.

The CPSC said the issue with the products is that an unlocked handle can pinch the fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved.

The following generators are subject to recall:

Unit TypeModel NumberFirst Serial NumberLast Serial Number
XT8000EG0064330  
 G006433130000378493005569372
 G0064340  
 G0064342  
XT8000EFIG0071620  
 G007162130033363563006597843
 G0071621R  
GP6500G0076720  
 G0076800  
 G0076800R  
 G0076812  
 G0076830  
 G0076830R  
 G0076902  
 G0076902R  
 G0076903  
GP6500EG0076820  
 G0076820R  
 G0076822  
GP8000EG0076731  
 G0076751  
 G0076751R  
 G0076761  
 G0076761R  
 G0076861  
 G0076861R  
PRO 6500MGP16505DMN  
 GP16505DMNR  
PRO 6500EGP16505DEN  
HomeLink 6500EG0068650  
 G0068651  
 G0079960  

The unit type can be found on the front of the product, while the model and serial numbers are printed on a product label.

Anyone with the recalled portable generators should stop using them unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator. They should then contact Generac for a free repair kit consisting of a set of spacers to move the handle away from the frame to eliminate the pinch point.

Anyone with questions can contact Generac toll-free at 844-242-3493 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the recall page.