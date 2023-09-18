The Bills were able to bounce back in a big way with a 38-10 win over the Raiders in the home opener. All of the issues that plagued Josh Allen and the Bills offense in week one were cleaned up. The offense found their rhythm early in the game and the Bills cruised past Las Vegas. The defense, which struggled to stop the Jets’ run game, was on top of their game. Unlike last week when it was hard to find a positive, this week it’s tough to find something the Bills didn’t do well. Here are my 4 Observations from the Bills win:

Allen finds his form

Precision and patience get Josh Allen and the passing attack back on track. The Bills quarterback completed his first 13 pass attempts of the game. He made quick, accurate decisions and never forced the issue on his way to racking up 274 yards passing and three touchdowns. Allen was also able to spread the ball around; nine different players finished with at least one catch. After the game, Allen said he loves feeling how he felt after the Jets game because it fuels him for games like Sunday.

Fourth down risks pay off for McDemott

I really liked Sean McDermott’s aggressiveness on fourth down. The Bills went for it on fourth down and were successful three times. The one that really stood out came in the third quarter when they were on top 21-10. After Tyler Bass and the special teams unit came onto the field to try a short field, McDermott took a timeout and sent the offense back out. Allen delivered a strike to Gabe Davis in the endzone. That touchdown made it 28-10 and ended any doubt in the outcome. I spoke with several different offensive linemen after the game and they repeatedly said it gets them juiced up when the coaching staff gives the offense another chance to pick up the first down or get in the endzone.

Brown shines in vital battle

Spencer Brown may have played one of his best games Sunday and it came against one of the top edge rushers in the NFL. Maxx Crosby has the ability to cause havoc and he was held in check for the most part. Spencer has been the focus of much criticism but held his own. The Bills game plan to protect Allen worked well, they used tight ends and running backs to chip and mixed in some double teams. The Jets sacked Allen five times last week and had him on the run all game but this week the offensive line was sound. They only allowed two sacks and kept the quarterback clean.

Defense stymies defending rushing champion

The Bills run defense answered the bell. The Jets were able to run the ball consistently against the Bills, averaging 6 yards per carry. But on Sunday Buffalo buried the Josh Jacobs and the Raiders run game. Ed Oliver set the tone with a tackle for loss on the first play of the game and the Vegas run game never recovered. At one point in the game, Jacobs had six carries for -6 yards. He finished with nine rushes for -2 yards.