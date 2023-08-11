PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The final day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University was not short of eye-catching moments.

Between heated moments, a few injuries and a strong showing from rookie Dalton Kincaid, here are four observations from Thursday’s last training camp practice:

Banged up Bills

Several players were sent to the sideline with injuries during practice. Linebacker Terrel Bernard left practice with a hamstring injury, went to the medical tent and didn’t return. The second-year pro is battling Tyrel Dodson for the starting middle linebacker job and missing any significant time in the preseason would be costly to his chances. Additionally, late in the day, Stefon Diggs went to his knees along the sideline and was looked at by trainers. The star wideout didn’t return to practice but was in good spirits afterward, so it does not appear to be a long-term issue. Pass rusher Leonard Floyd also left the field with trainers but did return to action. In good injury news, Ed Oliver returned to practice after missing a few days with back soreness. There was a scuffle during 11 vs. 11 between Tommy Doyle and Shane Ray, who were locked up on the ground after a play. Both sidelines cleared but cooler heads prevailed eventually.

Dalton Kincaid finishes camp strong

It’s not often that a first-round draft pick exceeds expectations at training camp, but Kincaid seemed to make big plays each and every day — and that stayed true Thursday. The new tight end hauled in two more touchdowns from Josh Allen during 11 vs. 11 drills. First, Allen hooked up with the rookie along the sideline before he turned up the field and cruised into the endzone. On the second connection, Allen’s pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage, but Kincaid showed good concentration and pulled it down for a touchdown. On the whole, training camp couldn’t have gone much better for the 23-year-old.

Allen, Diggs out for Saturday’s preseason game

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs will not play in the preseason opener this Saturday against the Colts. Head coach Sean McDermott said that most of the starters will play in the game however and that Allen will see action at some point during the preseason. Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley are expected to get the reps at quarterback. Kyle is listed as QB2 on the Bills’ depth chart, but the 27-year-old had a rocky camp while learning a new playbook. Saturday presents a good opportunity for him to smooth out some of the wrinkles. In other quarterback news, the Colts will start their first-round rookie Anthony Richardson under center against the Bills.

Position battles still very much on

The Bills came to camp back on July 26 with three starting jobs up for grabs, and they leave camp with three starting jobs up for grabs. The Bills used a rotation at middle linebacker, second cornerback, and right guard throughout camp. McDermott said he was hoping one player would take control of the jobs, but that never happened. Now, the players will get a chance to win themselves a starting spot in preseason games.