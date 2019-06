TALLADEGA, AL – MAY 05: A giant American Flag waves above the track during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Aaron’s 499 at Talladega Superspeedway on May 5, 2013 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In front of the entire student body, 5 seniors at Union City High School committed themselves to the military.

Austin Griffith and Nate Soliwoda have joined the Army, Riley Fox and Lukas Gowen signed with the Navy and Brayden Kinney joined the Air Force.

The students signed the paperwork this morning in front of the student body in a special assembly.