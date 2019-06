6 seniors at Fort Leboeuf Hig School in Waterford know where they will be going after Graduation.

Jonathan Ploss, Luke Davis and Dallas Bogart all signed the proper papers this morning and are looking forward to joining the military.

Ploss will be joining the Army National Guard, David will be joining the National Guard and Bogert is off to the Army National Guard as well.

Congratulations and the best of luck to all three