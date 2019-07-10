74th annual North East Firemen’s Cherry Fest gets underway

One local town is raising money for its firefighters, and the festival they hold is just the cherry on top.

Another July means the North East Cherry Fest is ready to roll. The festival, which kicked off Tuesday evening, features rides, games, and of course many types of food from savory to sweet. One treat is standing out, the cherry pies. The festival is a tradition that organizers say is a signature for area residents and visitors alike.

The festival runs until Saturday, July 13th, at Heard Park.