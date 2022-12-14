(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is offering grants to commonwealth farmers to help them cover professional services — like estate planning.

The Farm Vitality Grant Program has about $300,000 available to farmers (up to $7,500 each). The grants can cover up to 75% of project cost, and they’re intended to help farmers plan for the future. That could include business planning, transitions in farm ownership, strategic farm expansion, diversification of production, and financial and technical expertise.

“Transitioning your farm from one generation to the next is a daunting and expensive task, but it’s also one that can be lifechanging for your family, while also supporting the success of Pennsylvania agriculture and your whole community,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “The PA Farm Bill’s Farm Vitality program has been instrumental in helping families coordinate farm transitions. I encourage farm owners and families to have these important conversations and take advantage of the $300,000 available to support their transitions.”

Applications to the program are being accepted. The program will be available until all of its funds are exhausted.

For information on how to apply for a Farm Vitality Grant, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture website.

The grants are part of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill.