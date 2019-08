The slow soaking rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of spectators on Erie’s Bayfront.

Tuesday night was the final show of the 8 Great Tuesdays concert series. Tonight’s offerings included an early start with the Pop Rockets. Also included, was a reunion show for Matty B and the Dirty Pickles, as well as, the Rock N’ Roll stylings of Pittsburgh based headliner, The Clarks.

The concert series is sponsored throughout the summer by Erie Bank and held by the Erie Port Authority.