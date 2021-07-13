82 percent of Americans learn about different lifestyles through TV

by: Spencer Lee

A flat-panel TV is seen mounted to an entertainment center designed by Spectrum Interior Designs of Vero Beach, Fla., in the living room of a cottage in Indian River Shores, Fla., Thursday Jan. 10, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Silva)

Families have increased their television time in the past year, according to a poll done by CenturyLinkQuote — an authorized sales agent of the CenturyLink telecommunications.

The site asked 1,000 families about their TV-watching habits, and here is what they found:

  • 41 percent of respondents believe watching TV is valuable because “It’s the one time we can sit down together, despite our busy schedules”
  • 43 percent said they always learn something new through educational TV (cooking, home improvement, science, etc.)
  • 58 percent increased their family TV time together by at least two hours a day
  • 62 percent said they enjoy TV time together because it helps them bond
  • 72 percent said watching TV together allows parents to teach their children to make good choices
  • 82 percent said TV shows about cultures or lifestyles different from their own “remind my family there’s other ways to see the world”
  • 85 percent said TV time together has helped them begin to talk about important topics with their children.

