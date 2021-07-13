82 percent of Americans learn about different lifestyles through TV

A flat-panel TV is seen mounted to an entertainment center designed by Spectrum Interior Designs of Vero Beach, Fla., in the living room of a cottage in Indian River Shores, Fla., Thursday Jan. 10, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Silva)

Families have increased their television time in the past year, according to a poll done by CenturyLinkQuote — an authorized sales agent of the CenturyLink telecommunications.

The site asked 1,000 families about their TV-watching habits, and here is what they found:

41 percent of respondents believe watching TV is valuable because “It’s the one time we can sit down together, despite our busy schedules”

43 percent said they always learn something new through educational TV (cooking, home improvement, science, etc.)

58 percent increased their family TV time together by at least two hours a day

62 percent said they enjoy TV time together because it helps them bond

72 percent said watching TV together allows parents to teach their children to make good choices

82 percent said TV shows about cultures or lifestyles different from their own “remind my family there’s other ways to see the world”

85 percent said TV time together has helped them begin to talk about important topics with their children.

