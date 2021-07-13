82 percent of Americans learn about different lifestyles through TV

Families have increased their television time in the past year, according to a poll done by CenturyLinkQuote — an authorized sales agent of the CenturyLink telecommunications.
The site asked 1,000 families about their TV-watching habits, and here is what they found:
- 41 percent of respondents believe watching TV is valuable because “It’s the one time we can sit down together, despite our busy schedules”
- 43 percent said they always learn something new through educational TV (cooking, home improvement, science, etc.)
- 58 percent increased their family TV time together by at least two hours a day
- 62 percent said they enjoy TV time together because it helps them bond
- 72 percent said watching TV together allows parents to teach their children to make good choices
- 82 percent said TV shows about cultures or lifestyles different from their own “remind my family there’s other ways to see the world”
- 85 percent said TV time together has helped them begin to talk about important topics with their children.
