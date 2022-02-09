Millcreek Township officials seek public review for Presque Isle Gateway District Plan

On Wednesday February 9th, Millcreek Township officials and its consultant Ingalls Planning and Design announced that draft concepts are now available for public review for the development of the Presque Isle Gateway District Plan.

According to officials, the plan is being developed to guide Millcreek Township’s efforts to strengthen and improve the area near the entrance to Presque Isle State Park. The concept of creating an area plan for the Gateway District is next in a string of initiatives the Township has taken to implement the Embrace Millcreek Comprehensive Plan.

The public is invited to click here to visit the website. Here, they will be able to review draft plan content and provide any comments on sections of the plan. These include:

Theme & Gateways

Corridor Concepts

West 8th Street Streetscape Master Plan

Other Recommended Actions

Millcreek Township officials say the ability to provide these comments will be available until February 25th. Any input that is received will then be incorporated into the final plan document.