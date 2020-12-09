Pennsylvania State Police holds use of force training seminar

The use of force, especially deadly force, by police has raised concerns and controversy all over the country.

With that in mind, Pennsylvania State Police are taking their academy training beyond the academy.

It’s training for those who don’t wear a badge. The state police Use of Force Unit pulls the curtain back hoping to create a better understanding of numerous factors, including the human factor.

“We provide training to those officers to try to mitigate some of the limitations that human beings are bound by. Overall at the end of the day, police officers are human beings and subject to the same performance factors as everybody else,” says Corporal Kevin Selverian of the Pennsylvania State Police Use of Force Unit.

This seminar also deals with what police say are the limitations of video as evidence; giving what they call a “global view” of the event, but not the officers perspective.

City of Erie community liaison Michael Outlaw would like everyone to see what he saw.

“It will remove a lot of biases and doubts and it would also enhance our understanding of the process that law enforcement has to ascribe to so this is definitely beneficial for the community and I’d like to see it happen in Erie, PA,” says Outlaw.

Along with the human factor and video limitations, a big part of the message here was just how quickly things can get out of control and turn dangerous or even deadly.

A simulator showed just how quickly things can get dangerous.

The suddenness of this exercise also provided what the Use of Force Unit hopes is a lesson on hindsight.

“We need to look strictly at the information known to the officer at the time of his or her application of force and then determine whether or not it was reasonable to do so based upon the circumstances confronting him or her at that time,” says Corporal Selverian.

Outlaw also says he was pleased that the State Police were including diversity training and implicit bias training.