(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A classic play is coming to All An Act Theater next month.

“Harvey,” is a Pulitzer-Prize-winning play written by Mary Chase that was immortalized in film with the 1950 performances of James Stewart and Josephine Hull.

Harvey is a comedy about a man named Elwood P. Dowd whose friend, Harvey, is an imaginary six-and-a-half-foot tall rabbit. Dowd’s sister, Veta, a burgeoning socialite (if only in her own mind), attempts to save her family’s reputation (and her own) by having Dowd committed to a sanitarium.

The local production is directed by Larry Lewis.

The play hits the All An Act stage with performances June 10 through June 26. Tickets are available online. Tickets also can be reserved by calling (814) 450-8553 or (814) 449-6554.

Adult tickets cost $15, students and seniors pay $12, and children (6 years old through 11 years old) tickets cost $5. Of each admission, $1 benefits Community Shelter Services.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Proof of vaccination is required, and masks are encouraged but not required.