A letter from a Penn State alumnus sparked a reaction at the University. The message criticized a black football player’s dreadlocks calling them “disgusting” and “certainly not attractive.” Gary Horton is the President of Erie’s NAACP and finds the situation relatable. “Aim high and believe in yourself and than you won’t be persuaded by what others think about the way you look,” said Horton.

James Franklin Penn State’s football coach released the following statement in part: “We don’t judge, we embrace differences. We live. We learn. We grow. We support and we defend each other. We’re a family.”

Many Penn State Behrend students agree with that statement. “Not only is it a personal choice it’s his culture so I feel like I would be offended as well for my friend,” said student Amelia Trinchitella.

Jonathan Sutherland the student who was criticized responded on twitter: