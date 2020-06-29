A look at how disease investigations work

Part of keeping the COVID-19 numbers down is a strong contact tracing policy, which begins with a disease investigator.

Prior to the pandemic, many of us have probably never heard of a disease investigator or contact tracer. However the COVID-19 pandemic has brought it to the forefront. The Erie County Health Department wants to dispel any misinformation.

“There has been some information circulating on Facebook, really that of New York City, that said when you get diagnosed with COVID-19 an investigator is going to come into your house, inspect your house, and take your kids away from you, ” says Charlotte Berringer, Director of Community Health Services at the Erie County Health Department.

Berringer says that is farthest from the truth.

For starters, in Erie County investigations are done over the phone with a questioner. From there, a person is instructed to go into isolation for 10 days.

“It’s to keep the community as healthy as possible, ” says Berringer.

To help you fully understand what takes place during a disease investigation, we decided to go behind the scenes here at the Erie County Health Department for a mock investigation.

If you happen to get a call from the health department regarding an investigation it’ll start something like this:

“hello Karen, my name is Cindy and I am from the Erie County Department of Health.”

From there, standard identification questions will be asked, followed by questions regarding signs of the virus such as:

“Let’s taking about when your symptoms started.”

Over the course of the investigation, information regarding close contact will be asked. You’ll also be asked abut personal needs to support yourself during the isolation period like food supply, medication, and concern with children and pets.

” And we work through those things with each person as were speaking with them through during that disease investigation, ” says Berringer.

“There will be somebody following up with you from the health department within the next few days to see how you’re doing.”

After that call, contact tracers will pin-point recent interactions where the virus could have spread.