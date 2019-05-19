A preliminary investigation opened against a Catholic Priest

FILE – In this Monday, April 18, 2005 file photo, U.S. Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick attends a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican. On Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 the Vatican announced Pope Francis defrocked former U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick after Vatican officials found him guilty of soliciting for sex while hearing Confession. (AP […]

A preliminary investigation is opened against a Catholic Priest after allegations of sexual abuse surface.

Msgr Charles Kaza, Pastor of St Tobias Parish in Brockway, and president of Dubois Central Catholic School Board is accused of sexual abuse while serving at St John the Baptist Parish in Erie in the 1980’s.

An allegation of sexual abuse was forewarded to the Diocese of Erie and its independent investigators by the Office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General.

Bishop Lawrence Persico has placed Kaza on administrative leave restricting him from active ministry effective May 13th.