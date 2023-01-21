(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– An Erie company, that is also the largest producer of handheld snack pies in the world, is expanding its inventory with a recent acquisition.

JTM Foods (JJ’s Bakery) announced in a press release Friday, Jan. 20 they have acquired Cookies-n-Milk, a Texas-based producer of edible cookie dough and various baked and ready to bake goods including ready-to-eat cookie dough bites. The CEO of JTM Foods called them “the ideal partner.”

“Cookies-n-Milk is an excellent fit with the JTM portfolio further enhancing JTM’s position as ‘The Best Choice’ in Sweet Goods for our Consumers, Retail Partners, Employees and Investors,” said Monty Pooley, CEO and President of JTM Foods.

In the release, JTM cited Cookies-n-Milk’s success in the past several years as innovators in the Edible Cookie Dough category to go along with their existing list of products that includes fresh baked cookies, brownies, blondies, and doughnut holes.

“Cookies-n-Milk is honored to become a part of the JTM Foods family with its ‘Values Based’ operating environment and culture that provides a foundation of sustainable and reliable ‘Best in Class’ product excellence,” said Mike Blasko, Cookies-n-Milk Founder and President.

Cookies-n-Milk is based in McKinney, Texas and has been family-owned and operated since its founding in 1993.