A watch party was held at the Erie Republican Headquarters

The Erie County Republican party held a watch party to hear President Trump announce his re-election. “It shows that people are thinking and that they are educated,” said Vice Chairman of Erie County Republican Committee Ann Grunewald.

As far as President Trump running again the Republicans are not surprised. “Everyone knew he was going to run again, he’s a good business man,” said Grunewald. In 2016 Erie County turned red for President Trump. “I think Democrats have an important job ahead in communicating with Democrats who were on the fence last time,” said Erie County’s Democratic party Chairman Jim Wertz.

Linda Pezzino has supported Trump since he ran in 2016. “The Democrats are so bent on him not returning we’re gonna have to work a lot harder,” said Pezzino. People gathered around the television anticipating the President’s announcement. Pezzino said that the Republican watch parties are also open to Democrats.