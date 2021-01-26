Overnight accident downs wires, closes portion of Route 8 in Union City

News
Posted: / Updated:

An accident involving a pick-up truck took out multiple utility poles, leaving a big mess for first responders in Union City overnight.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday crews were called to the area of the Union City Elementary School, along Miles Street, for reports of an accident.

Once on scene, crews found a truck that had struck at least three poles and a sign.

According to reports from the scene, the accident began near the elementary school before the truck came to a stop in the parking lot of a nearby pharmacy.

Route 8 was closed down for some time between Kilborne and Miles while Penelec crews worked on downed wires.

State police are investigating what caused the accident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar