Overnight accident downs wires, closes portion of Route 8 in Union City





An accident involving a pick-up truck took out multiple utility poles, leaving a big mess for first responders in Union City overnight.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday crews were called to the area of the Union City Elementary School, along Miles Street, for reports of an accident.

Once on scene, crews found a truck that had struck at least three poles and a sign.

According to reports from the scene, the accident began near the elementary school before the truck came to a stop in the parking lot of a nearby pharmacy.

Route 8 was closed down for some time between Kilborne and Miles while Penelec crews worked on downed wires.

State police are investigating what caused the accident.