Several police were seen running towards the entrance to Titusville High School Friday morning, guns drawn.

Luckly this was only a drill. The scenario was that a lone gunman was inside the school and opened fire with a gun. Police were trained on how to respond and what to do once inside.

Several students and faculity took part in the drill.

Police and EMS took part, with emergency crews training on how to handle the many wounds coming to their ambulances