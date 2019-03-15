Active shooter drill at Titusville High School

Suzanne Devine Clark, an art teacher at Deerfield Beach Elementary School, places painted stones at a memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the one-year anniversary of the school shooting, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Parkland, Fla. A year ago on Thursday, 14 students and three staff members were killed when a gunman opened […]

Several police, guns drawn, were seen running to the front doors of Titusville High School minutes after getting word there was an active shooter inside the building. IT WAS ALL A DRILL.

Police agencies from around the Erie, Crawford and Warren area took part in the drill that was aimed at making sure in the event of an emergency, all departments are on the same page.

Several students and faculity members played the role of victims, which also gave EMS personell added training as well.

Today was in in service day for teachers, so students were not in school today.