ACTIVE SHOOTER IN EL PASO TEXAS

ABC News El Paso affiliate KVIA reported that the incident was unfolding in a Walmart at the Cielo Vista Mall. Calls by ABC News to that Walmart and surrounding businesses were not answered.

“We’re all pretty nervous and scared,” Mistey Garcia, 33, an employee at a Hooter’s restaurant in the Cielo Vista Mall told ABC News in a telephone interview. “We’re kind of hoping and sending our prayers down to everyone at Walmart.”

Garcia said no one at Hooter’s has been briefed directly by law enforcement – as they’re locked in the restaurant – about whether the shooting is unfolding in or near Walmart, and no restaurant employee directly heard gunshots.

“So far everything’s blocked off, we are locked in,” she said. “We have police, border patrol, ambulances, fire trucks all coming down the road. There are ambulances everywhere.” Garcia said there are “a couple customers” locked inside the restaurants, who are being ushered into the back of the restaurant by management and told to shelter in place.

Multiple news alerts by local news organizations, which are still uncorroborated by police, are reporting multiple people injured by gunfire.

This is a developing story. Please check back often with ABCNews.com.

ABC News’ Jason Volack contributed to this report.