Activists continue to voice concerns over the former Erie Coke site.

A group called “Hold Erie Coke Accountable” is looking for public input on the future of the property and plans for the cleanup.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) released a report on the former Erie Coke site in July.

The DEP is now recommending additional investigations, sparking conversation among environmental activists.

A group called “Hold Erie Coke Accountable” is calling on local officials to invite the community to a public forum this fall to weigh in on how the site should be cleaned up and be put to better use.

“We’d have a place at the table. We know that we can’t decide what’s going to happen on that site, but we should be talking about options that are available so that when things come up, both the public and community leaders are aware of what could be,” said Sister Pat Lupo, Benedictine Sisters of Erie.

One environmental expert said the DEP report revealed the same carcinogen found in the air was also found in ground water near Erie Coke.

“The best-case scenario, they nail down exactly what’s there, get a good plan for eliminating it or controlling it and containing it and wouldn’t it be awesome if portions of that could actually be developed in ways that benefited the public,” said Mike Campbell, a Mercyhurst University professor.

One state representative said while the former Erie Coke site continues to be an environmental concern, he’s optimistic about the potential of the property.

“I can see in the future this being a jewel for this area. Revitalization of the East side will start here and work our way up East Avenue and Parade Street and everywhere else. This is prime real estate,” said Pat Harkins (D-District 1).

Harkins said he hears from constituents in the neighborhood dealing with adverse health effects.

He said while it’s going to take some time this is an important issue to address.

“It’s ultimately going to come back to the taxpayer, how we remediate this, which I’m not real thrilled with, but at the end of the day we owe it to generations to come to get this right,” Harkins went on to say.