A month ago, Ohio voted to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use. It’s the 24th state to do and took effect Thursday.

This leaves Erie on the border of two states that have this legalized.

One professor who studies addiction and mental health recovery said it’s important that the public knows the facts and risks when making decisions about their health and well-being.

He said while there are some benefits, there are also potential problems.

“Someone from Erie, a Pennsylvania citizen may drive to Ohio to get recreational marijuana use and then to come back to the state and there may be an increased risk there,” said Dr. John Gallagher, associate professor at Morgan State University. “Use the science that we have to create local policies in Erie, state policies that best inform and help our citizens.”

Dr. Gallagher said that also important for states to assess what’s going on in states surrounding us