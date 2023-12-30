According to Troy City Council President Pro-Tempore, Thomas Casey, Troy’s City Clerk requested the appointment of Jason Schofield to the position of Clerk Assistant. You may remember Schofield plead guilty to 12 felony charges of voter fraud, about a year ago.

The investigation found he filed fraudulent absentee ballots in 2021 and used personal information of registered voters without their permission. He faces up to 16 months in jail.

NEWS10 asked Casey what would happen if Schofield was sentenced to jail time while employed. “After talking with not only Jason but several other people we didn’t think that it was going to be an issue going forward,” said Casey.

But, the City Council President-elect, Sue Steele, opposes the choice. “They are appointing him to a key position in the city clerk’s office I consider this a slap in the face to Troy voters and taxpayers,” said Steele. She is calling on her colleagues to reject the nod. “And I call on the Republican colleagues in the city council to withdraw this ill-advised appointment of Mr. Schofield,” said Steele.

Casey acknowledges Schofield’s tainted past but says he deserves a second chance. “Now, Jason did make a mistake, but he took immediate responsibility, and he owned up to it and in the state of the last few years there’s been numerous legislations passed think he did something wrong it shouldn’t Define your whole life it shouldn’t ruin your whole life,” said Casey.

The assistant clerk is responsible for collecting personal information, something Casey is has experience with. “He’s going to be assisting the clerk. People come to the window for marriage licenses, for fishing licenses, for dog licenses and he’s just going to assist with that,” said Casey.

Troy’s new city council is expected to vote on Schofield’s appointment on January 4th.