(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Litter is a total bummer. It’s unsightly, and it’s everybody’s job to prevent it. Litter still happens, and it accumulates along the roadway. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking volunteers to help mitigate the mess.

Volunteers are needed for the PennDOT Northwest Region’s Adopt-A-Highway program. That program sees volunteers collecting trash from state-owned roadsides. Generally, a two-mile section of roadway is assigned to volunteer groups.

“As the weather begins to transition out of the winter season, we begin to notice garbage and debris that has accumulated along many of our roadways,” said Cheryl Wimer, AAH coordinator for PennDOT’s northwest region. “Each year, we make an appeal to people in our communities to partner with us and help keep our state beautiful and litter free.”

Last year, about 111,000 volunteers in 4,500 groups cleaned more than 8,500 miles of state roadways. PennDOT District 1 encompasses Erie, Crawford, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren Counties. A total of 520 groups cleaned up about 1,300 miles of District 1 roadways. However, more than 2,700 miles are available for adoption, along with park and rides and scenic views throughout the district.

Individuals, clubs, schools, churches, businesses and families all can adopt roadways. Signs are posted along the roadway denoting their efforts. Gloves, bags and safety vests are provided to volunteers by PennDOT, the Department of Environmental Protection and Pick Up Pennsylvania.

Volunteers can sign up online.