Time is running out if you want to buy advance-sale ride-a-rama tickets for the North East Cherry Festival.

Tickets are on sale now through Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Fuller Hose Company on South Pearl Street. Advance sale tickets are $20 each or $25 dollars at the festival.

Firefighters will also be accepting donations and for every dollar you donate, you’ll receive a raffle ticket for the nightly cash drawing at the festival.

The 76th North East Fireman’s Cherry Festival will be July 5-8 at Heard Memorial Park. The fest is free and open to the public.