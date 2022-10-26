(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A spring show with the Erie Philharmonic already has an added performance after tickets sold out nearly six months ahead of opening night.

Cirque at the Symphony with Troupe Vertigo will take the stage at Warner Theatre on Saturday, April 15. Initially, the Erie Philharmonic had planned to only host one performance at 8 p.m. Already, the show is sold out. Erie Philharmonic on Wednesday, Oct. 26, announced an added matinee performance for the same April 15 date. That performance will begin at 3 p.m.

“I’m so excited to finally have the chance to bring Troupe Vertigo to Erie. This Cirque-style group creates uniquely choreographed circus acts to our live orchestral performance, and no two shows are exactly alike,” said Erie Philharmonic music director Daniel Meyer. “Before the renovation of our beloved Warner Theatre, this would have never been possible, as our stage wasn’t deep enough to allow for the performers to safely mount their acts downstage. Additionally, we did not have the rigging capabilities to support the weight of aerialists and a

flying trapeze. But now we do, and I am thrilled to know that we sold out our first show already at the beginning of the season.”

Troupe Veritgo is a Los Angeles based group founded in 2009 by Cirque de Soleil veteran Aloysia Gavre and her husband Rex Camphuis (a film and theater producer). The traveling group performs with symphonies around the country. The show features a blend of acrobatics, classical dance and contemporary theater.

“This marks 27 sold-out performances since December 2016, a feat unprecedented in the orchestral world,” an announcement from the Erie Philharmonic said. “This is a true testament to the dedication and support of Erie audiences.”

For a full list of performances or to purchase tickets, visit the Erie Philharmonic website.

The Warner Theatre is located at 811 State St. in Erie.