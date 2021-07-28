AHN Orthopaedic Institute celebrates 2,000th robotic arm-assisted surgery

In mid-July, the Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Orthopaedic Institute celebrated a milestone of 2,000 Mako Robotic Arm-Assisted hip and knee replacement surgeries at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital.

“Performing over 2,000 surgeries with the assistance of Mako is a true milestone for not only the Orthopaedic Institute, but the entire western Pennsylvania region,” shared Dr. Patrick DeMeo, MD, orthopaedic surgeon and Chair of the AHN Orthopaedic Institute. “The ability to utilize such transformative technology for knee and hip replacements across AHN has allowed us to provide the most innovative care to our patients, offering better clinical outcomes and overall quality of life.”

In May 2014, AHN was the first program in western Pennsylvania to use this technology.

The innovative Mako Technology helps relieve pain in hip and knee replacement patients from osteoarthritis, or “wear and tear” arthritis. This system creates a 3-dimensional map of the surgical area, using a CT scan of the patient’s joint to personalize the experience of a patient, based on their specific anatomy. After pre-planning, the robotic arm then assists the surgeon in cutting the damaged bone away, targeting the drilling to the specific areas pre-defined in the surgical plan.

The increased precision and accuracy from the technology results in less blood loss, less pain, and minimized soft tissue damage. It also decreases hospitalization time and allows for quicker recovery in most cases.

In addition, Robert Lupo, MD, Adult Reconstruction Surgeon and Head of Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery at AHN Saint Vincent, performed his 1,000th surgery with the assistance of Mako during the week of July 19th.

“I’ve been using this state-of-the-art technology exclusively for over five years, and my patients do better in every way,” expressed Dr. Lupo. “They recover faster, have less pain, and function more naturally than when surgery is performed via the traditional methods. Many patients can now go home the same day, and many have eliminated their need for costly physical therapy. It is a perfect addition to minimally invasive direct anterior hip replacements, partial and total knee replacements.”

In addition to AHN Saint Vincent, knee and hip procedures utilizing Mako Technology are performed at Forbes Hospital, Allegheny General Hospital, and West Penn Hospitals in Pittsburgh. Across AHN, over 4,000 surgeries have been performed using Mako Technology to date.

