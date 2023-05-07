(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– In honor of Mental Health Awareness month, AHN Saint Vincent and the largest franchisee of Panera Bread recently announced a new campaign to benefit children’s mental health.

Their “Chip in for Children’s Mental Health” campaign is set to kick off Monday, May 8 and runs until May 21. During that time, a portion of proceeds from Panera’s chocolate chip cookies sold at local Panera Bread locations, all of which are owned by Covelli Enterprises.

The money raised from the campaign will provide funding for play therapy materials for pediatric patients and their families at AHN Saint Vincent Behavioral Health.

“There is a great need for mental and behavioral health services, especially among children and young adults,” said Sam Covelli, Owner & CEO of Covelli Enterprises.

As the name suggests, therapists use toys, games and other playful experiences during play therapy to help younger patients in ways that traditional therapy may not be able to.