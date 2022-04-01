(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Federal Credit Union has announced a branch-wide drive to raise money for displaced Ukrainian families.

People can donate at any Erie FCU branch through April 15. The drive is open to the general public regardless of credit union membership.

All donations will assist the Polish Credit Union Association’s Ukrainian humanitarian efforts. Donations are meant to help provide medical equipment and ambulances that are needed to evacuate and treat wounded and sick refugees, an Erie FCU news release said.

“If you have personally considered providing humanitarian support to those impacted by this conflict and did not know where to begin, here is your chance,” Erie FCU CEO Brian Waugaman said. “Erie FCU has been searching for a reputable and trusted organization that will ensure any support provided would effectively and efficiently make it to the people of Ukraine. None of the funds donated will go toward administrative costs, which makes for a much more productive use of these funds.”

With every donation, an Erie FCU staff member will place a Ukrainian flag/heart on the branch wall in honor of the donor’s support, the news release noted.