An ordinance to disband the Albion Police Department passes.

Talks of the possible disbanding started earlier this month. Albion Borough council saying State Police covers the Borough 74% of the time and keeping the police department would cost taxpayers more money. Thursday night, council members voted to disband the police department by a vote of 5 to 2. However, the mayor vetoed council’s decision.

Council will review the new ordinance at next month’s meeting.