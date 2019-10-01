Albion Council members uphold vote to disband Police Department

Albion residents are fired up after Borough Council members vote to maintain their decision to disband the Albion Police Force.

A little more than one week ago, the Albion Borough Council moved to end the police force with a 5 to 2 vote. This decision was vetoed by the mayor, so council members had to go back to the drawing table and re-vote. The same council members who voted no, upheld their decision meaning there will no longer be an Albion Police Department. Many Albion residents are expressing their concerns about council’s decision. William Driver says “I am disappointed, throughout all of these meetings, they wouldn’t look at any of us in the eye and that speaks to shame. They know what they are doing is wrong.”

Pennsylvania State Police will now handle emergency response calls in Albion.