(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the theft of a golf cart from the Albion Borough Fairgrounds.

The red, two-row golf cart was stolen at about 2 a.m. on Sept. 18. Shortly after the theft, the cart was found wrecked in Albion Borough.

Fair personnel recovered the cart. The crash had caused some minor damage.

PSP is asking anyone with information to contact Trooper Buzard at PSP-Girard by calling (814) 774-9611.