Shortly before 11:00pm Saturday night Pennsylvania State Police were called to Union Lebouf Road and Route 6 for a reported accident

According to State Police 19 year old Andrew Dieffenback, driving a Toyota Highlander failed to stop at a stop sign hitting and killing 53-year old Bette Merritt of Albion. Merritt was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected for the vehicle.

State Police are still investigating and charges are pending