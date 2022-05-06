(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — All An Act has announced the cancellation of a full weekend of shows.

The performances of “What the Bellhop Saw” originally scheduled for May 6, 7 and 8 have been canceled.

The cancellation is due to a cast member having COVID-19, an announcement from the theater group said. The show is expected to go on again next weekend, however.

“Should everything go as planned and all cast test negative, we will open at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 13,” the announcement noted. “All tickets will be honored form this weekend’s performance.”

Two full weekends remain for the production, which continues its run May 13-22. “What the Bellhop Saw” is a play by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore.

“As always, the health of the actors and audience are the most important thing. We apologize for any inconvenience,” the announcement said.