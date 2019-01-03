All charges bound over in Jerome Keyes abduction/rape case
A truck driver accused of abducting and raping a woman in Erie is back in front of a judge this afternoon.
57-year-old Jerome Keyes appeared in Erie County Court at 2pm today after being charged with a July 2015 rape. Public outcry was noteworthy after the release of surveillance video showing a victim fleeing from a truck near West 12th Street and Chestnut Street.
About a week later, Keyes was arrested in Butler, Pennsylvania and his truck was impounded.
Then a DNA match linked him to a second rape in Erie. Keyes is from Ellisville, Mississippi, but it believed to have connections to Erie.
A judge today bound over all charges for trial. Stay tuned for more on JET 24 Action News at 5 and 6...
