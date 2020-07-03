All Pennsylvania counties now officially in the green phase

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County, the last county in the state, entered the green phase at midnight.

The Governor ordered Lebanon County stay yellow because of a spike in cases.

The county had previously moved to re-open without the governor’s approval.

Last week Lancaster County went green leaving Lebanon as the only county still in yellow. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania are now in the green phase.

Pennsylvania is seeing a spike in cases. Thursday, the State Department of Health reported 832 new cases. That’s the highest single-day total we’ve seen since May. This brings the statewide total to 88,074. 25 additional deaths were also announced yesterday bringing the total number to 6,712.

The Department of Health says this spike is mostly connected to community spread and outbreaks specifically in the southwestern part of the state.

Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, reported its worst day yet for COVID cases–

233 cases yesterday. That’s more double the previous daily high of 110 new cases. As a result, all bars, restaurants, and casinos in Allegheny County are closed for one week, starting today.