Allegheny College hires new provost, dean of the faculty

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Allegheny College has appointed a new provost and dean of the faculty.

Angela Haddad, Ph.D. will take on the role on Aug. 1.

In the role, Haddad will serve as the private college’s chief academic officer, providing vision and direction for the academic program of the college, a press release said.

“Angela Haddad is a visionary and dynamic leader who brings a wealth of insight and experience as both a faculty member and administrator to the role of provost and dean of the faculty,” college President Hilary Link Ph.D. said. “She has a deep appreciation for the value and importance of an interdisciplinary education that challenges students to seek new perspectives and solve problems, and we are very excited to welcome her to Allegheny’s tradition of excellence and innovation.”

Haddad currently is senior associate dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at Hunter College in New York City, the press release stated. During her nine years at Hunter College, Haddad had developed and implemented initiatives supporting faculty development and academic innovation, along with programs to promote academic excellence and strengthen student success and retention. Prior to her time at Hunter College, Haddad was associate provost of Barnard College, and an associate professor and department chair in the department of sociology, anthropology and social work at Central Michigan University.

Haddad holds a Ph.D. and M.A. in sociology from the University of Michigan and a B.A. from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey.

“I’m delighted to join the Allegheny College community and feel privileged to serve the faculty, staff and students of a storied liberal arts college,” Haddad said. “I look forward to working with the campus and local communities to build upon the college’s past successes and realize the institution’s aspirations.”

Haddad will replace Ron Cole, Ph.D., who has held the position since 2015.