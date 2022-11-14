An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County.

She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off the roadway, hit an embankment, then rolled over.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The driver of another car struck the passenger side of the car Duncan was in and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the drivers was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The investigation is ongoing at this time.