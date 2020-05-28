Allegheny College to resume classroom instruction this fall

Allegheny College is now the third institution in the area to commit to returning to in-person instruction this fall.

The return to on-campus living and instruction was announced by college president Hilary Link. Link says the announcement comes following an intensive study that included consultations with public health and pandemic experts.

Work continues on finding the best ways to move the students in and out of classrooms while maintaining safe distancing.

Allegheny joins Gannon University and Edinboro University in announcing a return to classrooms this fall.

Penn State Behrend and Mercyhurst have yet to make their plans public.