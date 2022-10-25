PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Zoe Moss in Pennsylvania.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Moss was last seen in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downington, Chester County at 6:10 p.m. on October 25.

State Police believe Moss may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Moss is described as 3’8″ with light brown hair and blue eyes

State Police say Moss was last seen with Vanessa Gutshall, 37, who was last seen wearing blue sweatpants. Gutshall is 5’2″ with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Gutshall was operating a Gray 2016 VW Jetta with license plate PA KXR3699.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Moss is asked to call 911 or Downington Police at 610-633-8810.