The ANNA Shelter hosted a car show today to raise funds for all of the animals that they help.

The show was held at the West Ridge Plaza as staff members from the shelter walked around with leashed dogs visiting guests.

Organizers note that everything raised today goes towards supporting emergency procedures and other costs at the shelter.

“We’re not the kind of shelter that has the resources or the time to put into big fancy fundraisers or ones that cost a lot of money or take a lot of time. This kind of thing, sponsored by Custom Audio, for us is a win because we just come, show up with dogs, we get to eat, hang out, and at the end of the day, it benefits the shelter,” said Ruth Thompson, founder/director of the ANNA Shelter.

This was the ANNA Shelter’s sixth annual car show, with COVID causing cancelations until this year.