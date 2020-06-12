ANNA Shelter looking to benefit from weekend food drive fundraiser

The ANNA Shelter is teaming up with Gears-N-Grub to host a fair food drive to raise funds for animal care and daily operations.

For the first time in months, the ANNA Shelter is hosting a drive-thru fundraiser, teaming up with Gears-N-Grub to pull it off.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the shelter has not been able to host monthly fundraisers needed to support the shelter.

“I’m always floored by the support of our community. It’s heartwarming and amazing and it helps with all those really bad things that happen at the shelter to know that people appreciate us.” said Ruth Thompson.

Nick Spurgeon stopping by with Luna, an ANNA Shelter success story from February, saying the dedicated staff at the shelter helped to transform the pup’s life for the better, from providing initial medical cost to caring for her.

“Emily fostered her for the longest time while I was unable to take her in. She fostered nine other dogs along with Luna and was able to give her the treatment that she needed. Without the help of them, there is no way she would be in the condition she’s in now.” Spurgeon said.

Thompson saying fundraisers account for 35% of the ANNA Shelter’s income going to sources like day-to-day operations to emergency services.

As we put the money into perspective, taking a look at Luna’s case.

Her medical bills cost the shelter $4,400

Adopting her out only brought in $150

That is a $4,250 loss. Even with additional medical costs, Thompson says that it’s all worth it.

“We’re really blessed to be able to do that. So, by support like this, we’re able to put money into these animals that otherwise would have had to been put down anywhere else.” Thompson said.

“It’s a resource I don’t think people understand what it is until it’s gone. It’s one of those situations, the animals like this don’t have a voice for themselves. Places like the ANNA Shelter are the voices for them.” Spurgeon said.

Spurgeon hopes to get Luna certified to be an emotional support animal and take her to visit students.

The event at 12th and Peninsula Drive will continue Friday until 7:00 p.m.

It will resume Saturday, also 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

You can take a look at Luna’s journey to adoption by clicking here.