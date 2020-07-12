It’s the 21st annual motorcycle event benefiting Make-A-Wish.

People participated in a poker run, car show and bike ride in an effort to make money for Make-A-Wish.

This is a non-profit that raises money for kids in need.

The ride started in Waterford this morning at 11 and ended at Mound Grove Golf Course.

Participants registering online this year so they could limit the number of people taking part in the charity event.

One member of the Make-A-Wish committee said that she received a lot of positive feedback.

“They’ve all said that we’re still doing it. This is one of the only rides that is going on this year and we’ve had a really positive reaction from everyone and that they’re happy that we’re doing it and trying to do something even with all of the challenges that we faced,” said Lexi Vallimont, Member of Krista’s Make-A-Wish Committee.

The hundred mile motorcycle ride passes through Wattsburg and Spartansburg.